Blythe Gamble & the Rollin' Dice
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
×
Amber Solow
Gamble and an acoustic version of the Rollin’ Dice, along with special guests, have been building a scene, bringing the blues to Mickey’s on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month. Blythe’s belting and the no-nonsense backing of guitarist Bill Roberts and bassist John Swadley make the perfect happy hour combo.
Info
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music