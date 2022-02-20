ONLINE: MMSD Board of Education Candidates Forum

press release: What’s ahead for the Madison Metropolitan School District? Will we have enough good teachers and administrators? Is MMSD still a go-to district for topnotch educators?

Students have lost ground in academics and many are experiencing increased anxiety in the wake of COVID. How is MMSD meeting the challenge?

ESP (East Side Progressives) and GRUMPS (GRandparents United for Madison Public Schools) are hosting a virtual forum on Sunday, February 20, 6:30-7:30 with the four candidates for the MMSD Board of Education.

Candidates for the BOE will answer questions from 6:30 to 7:30. Former Board of Education President Arlene Silveira will moderate. The questions will facilitate a dialogue between candidates and between the moderator and the candidates.

6:30pm – 7:30pm, Sunday, February 20, 2022, on Zoom. Register Here: https://us02web.zoom.us/ meeting/register/tZYud- CprzkuHdJGuXrxlEdmX0myERwYoW0n