Board of Education Listening Session

press release: The Madison Metropolitan School District Board of Education will hold four in-person listening sessions in March. Families, staff, students, and the community are welcome to attend any session to share with the Board what’s going well or opportunities for growth.

Wednesday, March 1, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at East High School, Library Media Center "Gold"

Thursday, March 2, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at La Follette High School, Room C-17

Wednesday, March 15, 6-7 p.m. at Memorial High School, Library

Thursday, March 16, 5:30-6:30 p.m. at West High School, Auditorium

Sessions will be modeled after public comment time, which take place during the Board’s monthly regular meetings and workgroup meetings. Speakers will be asked to give their name and leave their contact information. The sessions will be livestreamed on the Board’s YouTube channel.

It is important to note that while Board members are eager to listen to feedback, they are unable to respond directly to comments given by speakers, although District leadership will attend each session in case any follow-up is needed. Additionally, the Board will not take any action or vote on specific matters during the listening sessions.

Board members look forward to hearing from the MMSD community!