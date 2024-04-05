RSVP for Boater Safety

media release: The Dane County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the WI Department of Natural Resources (DNR), is offering a two-day boater safety class this spring.

The safety education course will be held at the Dane County Law Enforcement Training Center, 5184 Highway 19, in the town of Westport, on April 6th and 7th.

Attendees can register and obtain the required DNR customer number at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/Education/OutdoorSkills/idcheck.

A $10 (cash) per person fee will be collected on April 6th at 11:30 am. For anyone under 18, a parent/guardian must be present to sign permission when fees are collected. Classes will run from noon to 4:00 pm daily.

Questions regarding the class can be directed to Deputy Cory Knapp at knapp.cory@danesheriff.com.