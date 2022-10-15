Bob Hanneman reception

× Expand courtesy ARTS for ALL Wisconsin A colorful depiction of a fish. "Fish" by Bob Hanneman.

media release: Bob Hanneman turned 90 earlier this year, and for over seventy years he created works of stunning complexity. His art has been widely collected by public institutions and private buyers and has been published in national magazines. Now, ARTS for ALL Wisconsin proudly presents A Season of Art: Celebrating the Works of Bob Hanneman, a retrospective which draws together dozens of works from prominent collections and offers many new pieces for sale.

Born in 1932, Hanneman was institutionalized from a young age in the Southern Wisconsin Colony in Racine due to a cognitive disability that produced seizures. He remained in various institutions until 1992 when he began living independently at age fifty-nine in Madison and worked at Felly’s Greenhouse. His art reflects on childhood memories in the colony as well as his lengthy career working for greenhouses in Chippewa Falls and Madison. His style is distinctive and deeply original, with repeating columns of tiny flowers, flowerpots, goldfish, or seeds to create mesmerizing patterns and shapes.

Join AFA at the opening event on October 15 from 1-4 pm for a chance to win a Hanneman original.

Full Exhibit runs Oct 15 – Dec 16, 2022. Art Center open M-Th 10 am – 6 pm and Fridays 10 am – 4 pm . ARTS for ALL Wisconsin Art Center at 1709 Aberg Avenue, Madison, WI 53704. The opening and full exhibit is free and open to the public.

The mission of ARTS for ALL Wisconsin is to expand the capabilities, confidence, and quality of life for children and adults with disabilities throughout Wisconsin by providing programs the arts.

More information at www.artsforallwi.org