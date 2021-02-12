ONLINE: Bob Weir & Wolf Brothers

Todd Michalek Bob Weir & Wolf Bros.

MEDIA RELEASE: The Grateful Dead's legendary Chinese New Year shows were always a special treat. On Friday, February 12, FANS keeps traditions alive by celebrating the Year of the Ox with a LIVE performance from Bob Weir and Wolf Bros: legendary producer Don Was on bass and Jay Lane (RatDog) on drums. The performance will also feature Jeff Chimenti on keys and Greg Leisz on pedal steel, along with special guests The Wolf Pack: Alex Kelly, Brian Switzer, Adam Theis, Mads Tolling and Sheldon Brown.

In an effort to honor the history and spirit of the Grateful Dead, specially printed commemorative hard tickets are available, along with an exclusive event t-shirt, and poster by Justin Helton of Status Serigraph.

In the spirit of Chinese New Year, we wish good luck and fortune to everyone and what better way to honor this special holiday than by celebrating the love of the music, the love of the scene, and the love of our Grateful Dead family? Get your tickets so you can be part of the action!

Bob Weir—a founding member of the legendary Grateful Dead, who received a GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007—has become one of rock’s finest and most distinctive rhythm guitarists. In 2016 Weir released Blue Mountain on Columbia/Legacy, his first album of solo material in more than 10 years and his first album of entirely original material in more than 30 years. Weir is currently a member of Dead & Company which features Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti.

Don Was founded the ’80s funk-rock band Was (Not Was), known for hits such as “Walk The Dinosaur” and “Spy In The House Of Love.” As an in-demand, highly acclaimed producer, Was has been honored with four GRAMMY Awards for his production work in each of the past three decades, including Best Album honors for work with the Rolling Stones and Bonnie Raitt. Production credits include the Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Gregg Allman, John Mayer and Neil Young. Albums produced by Was have achieved dozens of multi-Platinum, Platinum and Gold certifications and have sold more than 90 million copies worldwide. As one of music’s top bass players, Was has collaborated with countless musicians throughout his storied career, spanning a multitude of genres.

San Francisco-based drummer Jay Lane played with Bob Weir’s RatDog for more than 16 years. He was also one of Primus’ first drummers. More recently, Lane performed with Phil Lesh and Friends.

Keyboardist Jeff Chimenti has a long history of working with former members of Grateful Dead; he currently plays with Dead & Company and has also played with Bob Weir & RatDog, The Dead and Further.

Southern California-based multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Greg Leisz has recorded and performed with the likes of Eric Clapton, Joni Mitchell, Willie Nelson, John Mayer, Bruce Springsteen, Eagles, Joe Cocker and Emmylou Harris amongst others. Leisz received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Americana Music Association in 2010, and a GRAMMY in 2011 for his work with Ray LaMontagne and the Pariah Dogs on God Willing & Creek Don’t Rise.

About FANS:

Building on the success of The Relix Channel live streaming platform, independent music impresario Peter Shapiro has reinvigorated FANS.live. In an effort to continue growing the company’s broadcast offerings, Shapiro and FANS have developed an immersive, livestreaming platform changing the way music is created, shared, and experienced—no matter where it finds you. FANS enables advanced communication within live streams so users can do more than view including being in the stream alongside viewers around the globe. With a commitment to keeping live music enthusiasts connected during these unprecedented times, the site will stream live concerts and archival video content from The Capitol Theatre, Brooklyn Bowl Williamsburg and Las Vegas, Garcia’s and LOCKN’ festival, as well as from fellow venues/festivals.