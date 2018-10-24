× Expand Lisa Berg Bob Woodward

press release: Tickets on sale at 10 am, Friday, Sept. 28: Reserved seating: $45 / $55 / $65 / $150 ($150 VIP bundle includes meet + greet with Bob Woodward and autographed copy of FEAR: Trump in the White House)

FEAR is the fastest-selling book in Simon & Schuster’s publishing history, selling more than 1.1 million copies in the first week of its release. Conversation will be moderated by John Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation and associate editor of The Capital Times.