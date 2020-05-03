Bobbie Malone & Rumi O'Brien

press release: Join historian & author Bobbie Malone and artist & quilter Rumi O'Brien, (who also happen to be friends), for storytelling, discussion, trunk show & book signing of "Striding Line: The Unique Story Quilts of Rumi O'Brien"

Bobbie's book is an homage to her friend Rumi's story quilts, each representing a moment, often autobiographical, crafted with whimsy and revealing an inspired talent. The book celebrates the life and ingenuity of an American immigrant whose oeuvre is equally Japanese and Wisconsinite - and entirely distinctive.