Bobbie Malone & Rumi O'Brien

press release: Striding Lines: An Evening with Author Bobbie Malone and Quilt Artist Rumi O'Brien, Thursday November 14 at 6:30pm

Bobbie Malone reaches beyond the quilts to tell Rumi O’Brien’s own story, from her initial foray into the quilting world to her developed dedication to the craft. Contributions from leaders in the art, textile and quilting community, including Melanie Herzog and Marin Hanson, contextualize O’Brien’s work in the greater community of quilt-makers and artists. This book celebrates the life and ingenuity of a Japanese-born American immigrant whose oeuvre is equally Japanese and Wisconsinite—and entirely distinctive.