media release: Vocal trio Bob's Your Uncle debuts at Tunes on Tuesday! These standout vocal trio is comprised of Michael Bryant, Bruce Buttel, and Tracy Jane Comer, who love singing in harmony and sharing music of many styles. Their current songlist includes tunes from the likes of Townes Van Zandt, Badfinger, America, Eric Clapton, Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles, Alison Krauss, Melissa Etheridge, Paul Simon, The Grateful Dead, The Beatles, Kacey Musgraves, Gillian Welch, and lots more, plus originals, artfully arranged for their tightly blended voices plus guitars and bass. Benvenuto’s is a family-owned Wisconsin business - not a chain. Great food and beverages and a family-friendly atmosphere. No cover. See www.bobsyouruncle.band for details.