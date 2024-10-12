× Expand courtesy Tracy Jane Comer A collage of Bob's Your Uncle band members. Bob's Your Uncle (from left): Tracy Jane Comer, Bruce Buttel, Michael Bryant.

media release: Outdoors in the beer garden, weather permitting (indoors otherwise). Bob's Your Uncle is that rare, magic combination of accomplished solo artists who are also great harmony singers and love making music together. These three award-winning singer-songwriters (Michael Bryant, Bruce Buttel, and Tracy Jane Comer) love joining forces to share music of many styles, including both covers and originals. Their current songlist includes tunes from the likes of America, Grateful Dead, Crosby Stills and Nash, The Beatles, Townes Van Zandt, Simon and Garfunkel, Chris Stapleton, Fleetwood Mac, James Taylor, Kacey Musgraves, Badfinger, Alison Krauss, Gillian Welch, Bruce Cockburn, and lots more, plus also originals, artfully arranged for their tightly blended voices plus guitars and bass and sometimes also other instruments (mandolin, viola).