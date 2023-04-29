media release:

Spielmannszug Milwaukee Drum and Bugle Corps will return to Okauchee Lions Park, N49W34400 E Wisconsin Ave, Okauchee Lake, WI 53069, on Saturday, April 29, to celebrate the 41st annual BockBierFest. As the long cold Winter gives way to warmer Spring temperatures, tradition holds that there should be a celebration to bring the community together. BockBierFest is the longest standing and most authentic gathering of its kind in our area. The one-day festival showcases Milwaukee’s rich German heritage, featuring food, drink, contests, dance performances and great musical talent.

Festivities Kick-Off at Noon with the “Blessing of the Bock”, Maibock Keg Tapping and FREE BEER!

Festivities kick off at noon, with a triumphant musical fanfare and procession of the Spielmannszug, announcing the 2023 Blessing of the Bock. Following a reflection on the new beginnings of Spring and a formal blessing of the beer, a wooden keg of Hofbräu München will be tapped in what is known as the “Maibock Anstich”. Once the beer is flowing, there will be free samples from the wooden keg while they last.

Traditional Music and Fun for the Whole Family

The day’s events feature Schuhplattler performances by D’Oberlander dance club, including the famous Maitanz, an intricate dance where performers weave ribbons around a Maypole. There will be a Steinholding contest and the crowning of the BockBierFest King and Queen. The Midwest’s largest German Brass Band will perform as the Freistadt Alte Kameraden and Blaskapelle Milwaukee musical forces! BockBierFest is a rain or shine event taking place in the heated Bertrand Family Pavilion. The Okauchee Lions Park features ample space indoors and out, with a playground for children. Refreshments include Hofbräu Munich beers, wine, soft drinks, Usinger brats and hot Dogs, and world-famous herring sandwiches!

Spielmannszug Milwaukee Drum and Bugle Corps was founded in 1957 by a group of dedicated people who wanted to maintain the German Culture and it’s Music here in the United States. 60+ years later, the Spielmannszug is still going strong with Fanfaren, Fifes, Drums, Lyres, Hunting Horns and Cymbals! Since 1961 the club has been an active part of Milwaukee’s Karneval Season (German Mardi Gras) from November through Fat Tuesday. BockBierFest is the signature fundraising event for the Spielmannszug Milwaukee, the club hosted the event at Hart Park in Wauwatosa until it moved to its new home at Okauchee Lions Park in 2021.