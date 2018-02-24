press release: Fluff up those hair metal wigs and slap on the spandex, ’cause we’re bringing back the #80sDanceParty from 12-4pm with sixteencandlesband!

SixteenCandlesBand.com

Facebook/SixteenCandlesBand

Next, we’re supporting local and keepin’ the tum tums happy with yum yums from Middleton BBQ Company, Nitty Gritty – Middleton, and Zoup!! All vendors will supply affordable eats for purchase during the event to keep your mugs full and body jiving responsibly all day long.

Ticket sales: JAN 2nd – FEB 23rd: $10 (plus state sales tax) per person

DAY OF: $15 (plus sales tax) per person

Ticket sale locations:

Online HERE (additional processing fees apply); Capital Brewery (cash and credit accepted); Star Liquor on Williamson Street (cash only); Steve’s Liquor University, Junction Road, and McKee Road (cash only). Must be 21 or over to attend, all ticket sales are final, Wisconsin sales tax (and additional fees for online purchases) apply, cash and credit card accepted for in person and day of ticket purchases. Must provide event ticket and valid ID upon entry. No carry-in food or beverages (pretzel necklaces excluded). No pets, children, or weapons allowed. Event will happen rain, snow, sleet, or shine.