BoDeans

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

(2015 pick) BoDeans are one of the quintessential Wisconsin bands. Formed in Waukesha in 1983, the group has released 12 albums (including this year’s I Can’t Stop) and written one of the most beloved rock hits of the ’90s (“Closer to Free,” the theme from Party of Five); it also has a permanent installation in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Your move, Steve Miller.

Info

Stoughton Opera House 381 E. Main St., Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589
Isthmus Picks
Music
608-877-4400
Google Calendar - BoDeans - 2022-10-14 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - BoDeans - 2022-10-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - BoDeans - 2022-10-14 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - BoDeans - 2022-10-14 19:30:00 ical