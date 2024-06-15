The Bodgery 10th Anniversary

media release: The Bodgery makerspace will be celebrating 10 years of open doors to the community on Saturday, from 12pm-4pm for public tours, maker demos, Q&A in each tool area with experienced craftspeople, and even free cake! The public is welcome to drop by and see the amazing warehouse of tools that is the current Bodgery, at 740 Oscar Avenue, Madison, 53704.

Ten years ago four of us opened the doors to our first space, 900 square feet in an artist's studio space. We tripled our space in a move a year later, and then tripled that a few years later as we moved to the former Oscar Meyer site. We expanded once more there, to our current space of 21,000 square feet! We've grown from the four founding members to over 600 today. With tool areas for woodworking, metal working, crafts, electronics, stained glass and torch work, bike repair, a machining shop, laser cutters, 3D printers, screen printing, and ceramics, we have tools for just about any interest you might have! A core goal from the first day has been to keep it affordable, and we haven't raised prices since our opening. We have half-price discounts for seniors, students, and those in financial hardship. We're entirely volunteer-run, and operate as a non-profit.