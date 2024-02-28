media release: Mills Folly Microcinema presents Body Language: A Collection of MFA Video Works on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 7:00 p.m. Admission $5.00, free for ALL members. A $1 fee will be added for single admission credit card charges, but no fee for multiple admissions ($10 or more). Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Graduate students in the Department of Art at UW-Madison participating in this screening will include: Anne E. Stoner; swan scissors & krista bloom; Carly “Car” Riegger; Tina Rea & Josie Meister; Kate Flake; Anamika Singh; x medianoche; Alex Mikev; and Drew Thelke & Meg Wilson.

Mills Folly Microcinema showcases nationally recognized experimental film and video art work from the festival and microcinema circuit. We network with regional filmmakers and organizations to bring filmmakers and guest programmers to Madison for screenings. And we incubate local experimental filmmaking by providing screen time at Project Projection events.