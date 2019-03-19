Bohemian Rhapsody
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwiln Lee. Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. Biography Drama, Music. Rated PG-13. 135 minutes
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
