Bohemian Rhapsody

Google Calendar - Bohemian Rhapsody - 2019-03-19 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bohemian Rhapsody - 2019-03-19 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bohemian Rhapsody - 2019-03-19 13:00:00 iCalendar - Bohemian Rhapsody - 2019-03-19 13:00:00

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Starring Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, Gwiln Lee. Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer Freddie Mercury, who defied stereotypes and shattered convention to become one of the most beloved entertainers on the planet. Biography Drama, Music. Rated PG-13. 135 minutes

Info

Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Movies
608-266-6581
Google Calendar - Bohemian Rhapsody - 2019-03-19 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Bohemian Rhapsody - 2019-03-19 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Bohemian Rhapsody - 2019-03-19 13:00:00 iCalendar - Bohemian Rhapsody - 2019-03-19 13:00:00