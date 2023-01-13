press release: BollyBeat Dance Workshop for Adults (18+)

Get your groove on and experience BollyBeat, a Bollywood inspired dance class which integrates fitness with dynamic choreography, set to upbeat music. A new and refreshing way to boost your happiness levels and burn some calories! Expect easy to follow dance routines that are safe and fun. No dance experience necessary, just attitude!

Bio: Manisha Bhargava is a health & wellness coach, a professional Indian dancer, and E-500 hatha-yoga teacher. Having taught fitness & yoga classes for over two decades she has come to appreciate a multi-dimensional approach to well-being.