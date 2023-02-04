BollyBeat Family Dance
Monona Terrace 1 John Nolen Drive, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Burn off some energy at BollyBeat, a Bollywood inspired kids dance class set to upbeat music and fun for the whole family! Dance routines are kid friendly, safe, and fun. No dance experience necessary!
What to bring:
– Wear exercise clothing or clothing you can easily move in
– Sneakers or shoes you can easily dance in
– Water bottle (water station will be provided)
Bio: Manisha Bhargava is a health & wellness coach, a professional Indian dancer, and E-500 hatha-yoga teacher. Having taught fitness & yoga classes for over two decades she has come to appreciate a multi-dimensional approach to well-being.