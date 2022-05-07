media release: Max Ink Radio and Devil Radio 92.7FM Welcome: Bomblastica 2022

Max Ink is turning 26 and to celebrate we're throwing a party featuring a Maximum Ink music magazine art showing at 6pm and 3 bands starting at 9pm to midnight.

Art showing will feature art from Maximum Ink along with archive copies of the magazine to read, enjoy a slice of Madison music scene history.

Enjoy local music from 7 Seasons Deep, Ironplow, and Cold Black River at 9pm.

Come to the Dark Horse Art Bar on E. Wash in the Madcity!

Saturday May 7, 6pm-Midnight, Free • 21+.