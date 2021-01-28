ONLINE: The Bombus Among Us: Bumble Bee Basics

press release: A Gardener's Call

January - May 2021, Thursdays, 7:00-8:30 p.m.

Plants, animals, and microbes have an essential role to fill in our gardens. As gardeners, we have a responsibility to recognize and respect all beings’ contributions to healthy garden ecosystems. If we listen to life’s call, we can nurture gardens that provide for all members of the garden community. Join us for a special 5-part lecture series to learn how we can support all life in the garden - creating spaces where all life belongs.

Lectures include: 60-minute presentation on ZOOM, followed by 30 minute Q&A with the presenter.

Register for all five lectures and receive a $10 discount. Register by the prior day.

Check out our best practices tip sheet to ensure you are in tip-top technical shape for the lectures!

January 28: The Bombus Among Us - Bumble Bee Basics

Presented by Heather Holm, awarding winning author of "Bees", designer, publisher, researcher, and prairie restoration ambassador.

Bumble bees (Bombus) are by far our most charismatic and recognizable native bees. In order to help our bumble bees thrive, we must understand their life cycle and nutritional needs. Award winning author of “Bees”, Heather Holm, will illustrate the bumble bee life cycle through the growing season. Join us to learn about common Midwestern and eastern bumble bee species, their habitats, the impact climate change has on populations, and the importance of selecting the right native plants to meet the nutritional needs of the queens, workers, and males. This is a virtual class; please provide a working email upon registration.