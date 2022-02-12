Boneyard Bowl

media release: Put on your favorite football team jersey and bring the dogs to play! Be sure to dress your pup for the ultimate pre-game party! There will be a Delta Beer Lab tap takeover with limited edition tappings, a fundraiser for Ketchum's Got Your Six (a non-profit that provides service dogs to Wisconsin veterans), and food avaliable on site! Come celebrate the big game (the day before!) at The Boneyard!

https://www.facebook.com/events/619454406001646/

Entry is free without a pet. $8 for a day pass with up to two dogs per owner. Visit our website for membership options and to sign the electronic waiver before your first visit with your dog: madisonboneyard.com/