Bonfire & Candlelight Hike

press release: Explore the winter magic of Patrick Marsh Wildlife Area on a 1.5 mile hike with Groundswell Conservancy. Our guide, Vince Brandl, will share the science of the marsh and scenic highlights of this local gem as we hike. This easy trail will be lit with candles guiding you to a toasty bonfire. Warm drinks and roasted marshmallows await you at the end of the trail.

4:30pm-6:30PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020, Patrick Marsh, Stein Road, Sun Prairie.

Registration encouraged by Thursday, January 23 at https:// groundswellwisconsin.org/page. asp?page=PMBonfire20