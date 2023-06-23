media release: Bonnie Schetski's solo show, Refresh runs through July 11 at the AFA Art Center in Madison.

Bonnie (at left at the Awards Celebration in May) is a 2023 CREATIVE POWER award winning artist that is captivated by the healing power of water. "I enjoy working in layers as this practice is similar to my observations of nature," she writes. "The goal, and hopes, of my work is to create a quiet reflective space for the viewer to contemplate their own journey, to quiet the mind and feel a sense of connectedness to nature and the Creator. Entering into peace and wonder as they get lost in the layers and details of the art."

10 am to 6 pm Monday-Thursday

by appoinment Friday*

*SPARK! on first Friday morning of the month