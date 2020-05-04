ONLINE: Bonnie Tsui

press release: Join us online for our next Facebook Live Chat with Bonnie Tsui! The event is part of the Reading Group Choices Book a Day program.

Bonnie will be interviewed by writer, art history scholar, and educator Bridget Quinn about her new book WHY WE SWIM. Readers can tune in on Monday, May 4th @ 7:30pm CST on our Facebook page, and if you 'like' our page and ask a question during the chat - you'll be entered to win one of three special WHY WE SWIM prizes!

Each of our authors also chooses a favorite bookstore for readers to support. Bonnie recommends ordering your books from Green Apple Books (https://www.greenapplebooks.com/) in San Francisco.

The Book a Day program brings you a daily dose of reading, along with free author chats and interviews. Follow us here and on Twitter to stay posted! https://twitter.com/ReadingGChoices