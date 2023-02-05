Bonzo Squad Ensemble

media release: Bonzo Squad is an instrumental ensemble with a focus on creating music that sets the bar higher in terms of eclecticism and musicianship. The group consists of Bonzo himself, born Corbin Andrick, who plays the flute and the saxophones. Completing the line up are Andrew Lawrence (keys and synths), Andrew Vogt bass, as well as Zack Marks sitting behind the drum kit. The band released their very first, self-titled album back in 2017. This release was received really well from the get-go, earning a coveted 4-star rating from Downbeat Magazine, as well as appearing on Spotify’s popular “The State of Jazz” playlist. The band’s debut was later topped with a second release in 2019, “There’s Always Tomorrow.” Recently, the band released their first live album, “Live at aliveOne,” which features a taste of the band’s exciting live performances.