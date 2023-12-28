× Expand courtesy Boo Mullarky Boo Mullarky and guitars. Boo Mullarky

Fourth Thursdays. Free.

media release: Boo Mullarky is the amazing one-human jug band medicine show, featuring Boo pumping out deep ragtime blues and Cajun tunes on a unique ensemble of old car horns, bells, a half guitar/half bass...guitar, kazoo, an old suitcase for a drum, and a tambourine...all at once! Steeped in the steam of the Gulf Coast marshes, Boo grew up on both sides of the Sabine River, dividing his early world between the lonesome cattle calls of Texas and the high-spirited mournful Cajun wail of Southern Louisiana. With the haunting moan of the swamp and that throbbing Delta backbeat pulse, all peppered up with some fancy finger work and tales of the pavement, Boo colors his songs with a rich homegrown flavor that just can’t be manufactured!