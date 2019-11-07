Book Baby
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: Weekly on Thursdays,11:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Enjoy rhymes, bounces, books and songs while learning new tips and techniques to help your baby develop early literacy and early math skills and naturally growing baby's social skills in a group setting. Enjoy a short storytime, then stay for play and conversation. For babies ages 0-15 months.
