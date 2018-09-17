Book Baby
Sequoya Library 4340 Tokay Blvd., Madison, Wisconsin 53711
9:30 am Mondays.
press release: Learn new tips and techniques to help your 0-15 month-old develop early literacy and early math skills through rhymes, bounces, books and songs. Enjoy a short storytime, then stay for play and conversation while naturally growing baby's social skills in a group setting. For babies ages 0 - 15 months. Please register for each week you plan to attend.
