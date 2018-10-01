Book Baby

Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713

10:15 am Mondays.

(for babies ages 0-15 months) Enjoy rhymes, bounces, books and songs while learning new tips and techniques to help your baby develop early literacy and early math skills and naturally growing baby's social skills in a group setting. Enjoy a short storytime, then stay for play and conversation.

Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Kids & Family
608-266-6395
