media release: Guardian Whiskers, a nonprofit organization based in Madison, offers a Book Buddies Reading Program for children, giving children the opportunity to practice reading aloud to the patient and nonjudgmental audience of our trained and certified therapy dogs, the Book Buddies. Taking place on the second Saturdays of each month in 2022 at City Dog veterinary clinic located at 1004 East Washington Street near downtown Madison, the free 20-minute reading sessions start at 9am, 9:30am, 10:05am and 10:35am. Bring a favorite book, or we have a selection to choose from. Sign a child up by emailing us at hello@guardianwhiskers.org.

Scheduled dates in 2022 are: Saturday, Jan. 8; Saturday, Feb. 12; Saturday, March 12; Saturday, April 9; Saturday, May 14; Saturday, June 11; Saturday, July 9; Saturday, August 13; Saturday, Sept. 10; Saturday, Oct. 8; Saturday, Nov. 12; and Saturday, Dec. 10. (Free parking is available.)

Reading aloud to dogs is not only fun, but it also builds confidence, motivation and reading skills! Spots are still available - sign up today! For more information, please visit our website: guardianwhiskers.org.