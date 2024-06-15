RSVP for Book Club Cafe

× Expand Paulius Musteikis A close-up of Amy Pease. Amy Pease

media release: The 24th Annual Book Club Café will be held in the Madison Public Library’s Central Library, 201 West Mifflin Street, at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27. The Book Club Café is an annual event sponsored by the friends groups of the Madison Public Library branches to support the library and the Wisconsin Book Festival. It gives book club members and individual reading enthusiasts an opportunity to get together to enjoy coffee, tea and pastries from Blue Plate Catering, and to hear a featured author speak. This year’s special guest will be Amy Pease, whose debut mystery Northwoods, set in Northern Wisconsin, was described as “riveting” in People magazine. Copies of Northwoods will be available for purchase.

One of the popular features of the Book Club Café is the complimentary Book Club Favorites list that each attendee receives. This booklet is compiled from the titles submitted by book club members with their registration, and serves as an invaluable guide when looking for inspiration for what to read next. Book Club Café tickets are $25 each, and pre-registration is required by June 15. Registration forms and more information are available on the Madison Public Library website.