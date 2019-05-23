Book Club Cafe

press release:22nd Annual Book Club Café featuring Lucy Tan

Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 7 pm, Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St.

The Book Club Café is an annual Friends tradition - an event where book club members and other book lovers gather to celebrate reading and Madison's public libraries.

This year's Book Club Café will take place at Madison's Central Library at 201 W. Mifflin St. Attendees enjoy coffee, tea and desserts catered by Working Class Catering; a book gift basket raffle; and a complimentary Book Club Favorites booklet. Tickets cost $25/seat, $250/table of 10.

This event is hosted by the Friends of the Madison Public Library. Event proceeds benefit all Madison Public Libraries.

About Lucy Tan

Lucy Tan is the author of What We Were Promised, which was long listed for the Center for Fiction First Novel Prize and named a Best Book of 2018 by The Washington Post, Refinery 29, and Amazon. Lucy received her M.F.A. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she was awarded the 2016 August Derleth Prize and currently serves as the James C. McCreight Fiction Fellow. Her work is published or forthcoming in journals such as McSweeney’s, Asia Literary Review and Ploughshares.