Book Club Cafe

media release: The Book Club Café is an annual Friends of the Madison Public Library tradition - an event where book club members and other book lovers gather to celebrate reading and Madison's public libraries.

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 7:00 - 9:00pm, Central Library, 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison

Tickets: $25 per person

Attendees enjoy coffee, tea and desserts; a book gift basket raffle; and a complimentary Book Club Favorites booklet. Books will be available for sale by A Room of One's Own Bookstore.

Maggie Ginsberg is the author of Still True a senior editor at Madison Magazine, and an award-winning writer in Dane County, Wisconsin. For nearly two decades, her magazine and newspaper articles have appeared in numerous city, regional and national publications. She is a member of the American Society of Journalists & Authors, the Wisconsin Writers Association, The Authors Guild, the Chicago Writers Association and the Council for Wisconsin Writers. Her novel recently received an Honorable Mention in the 2023 Edna Ferber Fiction Book Awards.