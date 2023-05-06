Book Discussion

Join Families for Justice, Allies for Black Lives, and the Women's International League for Peace & Freedom for an exploratory but facilitated discussion of the new book "No More Police" by abolitionist thought leaders Mariame Kaba and Andrea J. Ritchie. Everyone welcome, even if you don't read the book!

"In this powerful call to action, New York Times bestselling author Mariame Kaba and attorney and organizer Andrea J. Ritchie detail why policing doesn’t stop violence, instead perpetuating widespread harm; outline the many failures of contemporary police reforms; and explore demands to defund police, divest from policing, and invest in community resources to create greater safety through a Black feminist lens."

This meeting is family-friendly. We will be meeting in the Linden Co-Housing community room, which has a playroom for children.

More on the book, its authors, and how to order: https://thenewpress.com/books/no-more-police

https://www.facebook.com/events/475116031333727