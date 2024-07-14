media release: Join Book Pop! hosts Molly Fish and Jamie Anderson for a live finale recording to end the inaugural season of Book Pop!

Book Pop! is a podcast brought to you from the booksellers of Lake City Books, an independent bookstore in Madison, WI. It's mission is to promote reading and book culture while talking about the books they love and recommend to customers. This event is meant to bring listeners and book lovers together to be part of the podcast experience. Molly and Jamie will be joined by local author and fan favorite, Maggie Ginsberg, in an immersive discussion about what they are reading, Maggie's experience as a writer, and what titles they are most looking forward to on their summer reading list including their summer read-along pick Funny Story by Emily Henry. They can't wait to hear what the audience has to say!

This event takes place at Lake City Books located at 107 N. Hamilton St, Madison. Doors open at 5:00 PM; Show starts at 6:00PM.

Space is limited and tickets are required for entry. Tickets can be purchased at the store or online.