press release:

AppleFest is September 23, 2017 – 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM. The Used Book Sale runs September 21-23.

AppleFest is a community-supported event attended by over 1,500 people—children to senior adults—with a kiddie carnival, raffle/drawings, entertainment, a used book sale, a vintage jewelry sale and more. This is NESCO’s biggest fundraising event helping us to raise thousands of dollars for programs and services that keep older adults in our community active and independent.

So mark your calendars and tell your friends - it is going to be a blast!

Entertainment by: SHESHE; Polkalamity Pleasure Society; NESCO Sassy Steppers; Elmore Lawson's led drum circle; Doodlebug the Clown; DJ Tommy Jewell

---Food:

-Hot Dog (Veggie Option Available) Meals; Sloppy Joe Meal; Apple Crisp (w/ or w/o ice cream); Apple Pie (w/ or w/o ice cream); Apples & Baked Goods for Sale; Refreshments

---Community Member Appearances: Madison Mallards' Maynard the Mallard; Heritage Credit Union's Yellow Dude; Madison Fire Department; Madison Police Department's K9 Unit;

*Volunteers needed to help run these different activities. Contact the Volunteer Coordinator at 243-5252, extension 204 if you are interested.