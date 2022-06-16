press release: The Friends of the Fitchburg Library (FOFL) will hold a used book sale June 16-18 at the Fitchburg Public Library, 5530 Lacy Road.

Thursday, June 16: 4 PM to 6 PM for FOFL members only, with complimentary wine and cheese provided (new members are welcome to join at this time); 6 PM to 8 PM open to the general public.

Friday, June 17: 12 PM to 5 PM; Saturday, June 18: 10 AM to 4 PM, with bag sale 2 PM to 4 PM

Proceeds support the Fitchburg Public Library.