press release: The Friends of the Fitchburg Library (FOFL) will hold a used book sale June 16-18 at the Fitchburg Public Library, 5530 Lacy Road. 

Thursday, June 16:  4 PM to 6 PM for FOFL members only, with complimentary wine and cheese provided (new members are welcome to join at this time); 6 PM to 8 PM open to the general public.

Friday, June 17:  12 PM to 5 PM; Saturday, June 18:  10 AM to 4 PM, with bag sale 2 PM to 4 PM

Proceeds support the Fitchburg Public Library.

