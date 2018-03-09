press release: Calling all book lovers! Literacy Network's first book sale of 2018 will be our biggest ever! We have thousands of used books for sale, all under $2.00! The best part? 100% of sales go directly to supporting adult literacy programs for the Dane County community. Genres include a wide variety of literature, children's books, how-to, humor, best-sellers, business, travel, history, mystery, fantasy, politics, romance, drama, and so many more! The book sale will be held at the Literacy Network building located at 701 Dane Street. 10 am-7 pm on 3/9 and 10 am-2 pm, 3/10.