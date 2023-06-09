Book Swap
High Noon Saloon 701A E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Calling all reading enthusiasts! It’s time to clear off your shelves and make room for new books.
Join your local community of book lovers on the High Noon Saloon Patio for our first ever book swap. We will have cold drinks, music, and plenty of swapping. New and gently used books of all genres – bring ‘em all!
*Further details and swap rules to be posted closer to event.
