press release: RSVP REQUIRED - sign up today!

State Line Distillery is excited to announce our first ever book swap! This is a great opportunity to mingle with other book lovers and refresh your personal library. There will be a literary themed cocktail available for purchase from our bar.

A few things to note:

* The capacity for this event is 20 participants - sign up ASAP!

* Please only bring up to 10 books to swap.

* Only take what you contribute - i.e. if you bring five books to swap, please only take five books.

* If you have books left over, we will happily donate them to free libraries around Madison.

* Don't forget something to carry all your new books home in!