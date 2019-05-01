RSVP for Bookmaking: Crash Course or Refresher
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release: Learn the basics of bookmaking as you develop a portfolio of book structures to use for journals, gifts, and more. Explore various ideas, materials, and structures while learning basic sewing and gluing techniques. Develop a foundation for more advanced book structures through this 2-week workshop. All supplies provided. No experience necessary. Youth Accepted: Ages 15 and up. Instructor: Jackie Hefty (Whispering Woodlands)
Time: 6-9 p.m.
Date: Wednesdays, May 8 & 22
Registration Deadline: Wednesday, May 1
Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704
Price: $110 per person