RSVP for Bookmaking: Crash Course or Refresher

press release: Learn the basics of bookmaking as you develop a portfolio of book structures to use for journals, gifts, and more. Explore various ideas, materials, and structures while learning basic sewing and gluing techniques. Develop a foundation for more advanced book structures through this 2-week workshop. All supplies provided. No experience necessary. Youth Accepted: Ages 15 and up. Instructor: Jackie Hefty (Whispering Woodlands)

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Date: Wednesdays, May 8 & 22

Registration Deadline: Wednesday, May 1

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $110 per person