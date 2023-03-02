Bookmaking for Beginners

media release: Instructor: Dawn K.

Every Thu, Mar 2 – Apr 13, 2023, 6:00pm – 8:30pm. $210.

Create small books to write, sketch, or collage in. Begin by making paste papers for your book covers. Learn to cut and adhere decorative papers to book covers. Progress from one page books to accordion and flag books. Try simple book closures. Add a bit of hand sewing with a simple pamphlet book and Japanese stab bindings. Examples of different types of books will be available for students to view and handle during class. By the end of the course, students will have 5 or more delightful small books to write, sketch, or collage in.