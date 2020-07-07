ONLINE: Bookmarks

press release: Tuesday, July 7, noon:

Bookmarks with WPR’s Charles Monroe-Kane

Join WPR personality Charles Monroe-Kane as he shares stories and insights around the making of the new podcast Bookmarks, which features interviews with notable authors and their life-changing encounters with books they have read.

Longtime producer and charismatic host of Wisconsin Public Radio’s To the Best of Our Knowledge, Charles Monroe-Kane is the author of Lithium Jesus: A Memoir of Mania. Charles spent almost a decade in Europe, where he started an internet café in Prague, was an anti-nuke activist in Belgium, managed a record label in Amsterdam and even ran a circus.

Talk will take place at https://www.facebook.com/UWConnects/. For a complete schedule, visit https://badgertalks.wisc.edu/badger-talks-live/.

In these uncertain times, many of us are in the same position: hunkered down, trying to get a handle on our new reality. Like organizations and businesses across the globe, we at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have made changes to keep our campus and community healthy and safe. While gifted UW researchers identify ways to understand and develop a vaccine for COVID-19, our campus experts are finding new, innovative ways to support and connect with Wisconsin residents.

We are pleased to offer Badger Talks LIVE…. a Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times. Can't catch the live talks? Check out past talks here.