press release: To the Best of Our Knowledge's BookMarks presents true stories of people marked by books. BookMarks are stories mined from our secret lives as readers. Stories of intimate relationships and life-changing encounters with books. Stories about the books we can’t forget. Join TTBOOK host, Anne Strainchamps, for a live literary event featuring Wisconsin Book Festival authors, Chloe Benjamin, Mark Kurlansky, Natalia Sylvester, and Rebecca Traister. Our panel of authors will read a passage from their favorite book, discuss how that book affected their lives, and talk to Anne about their relationship with books as readers and writers.