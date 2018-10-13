BookMarks

Google Calendar - BookMarks - 2018-10-13 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - BookMarks - 2018-10-13 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - BookMarks - 2018-10-13 21:00:00 iCalendar - BookMarks - 2018-10-13 21:00:00

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: To the Best of Our Knowledge's BookMarks presents true stories of people marked by books. BookMarks are stories mined from our secret lives as readers. Stories of intimate relationships and life-changing encounters with books. Stories about the books we can’t forget. Join TTBOOK host, Anne Strainchamps, for a live literary event featuring Wisconsin Book Festival authors, Chloe Benjamin, Mark Kurlansky, Natalia Sylvester, and Rebecca Traister. Our panel of authors will read a passage from their favorite book, discuss how that book affected their lives, and talk to Anne about their relationship with books as readers and writers.

Info
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
608-229-2081
Google Calendar - BookMarks - 2018-10-13 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - BookMarks - 2018-10-13 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - BookMarks - 2018-10-13 21:00:00 iCalendar - BookMarks - 2018-10-13 21:00:00