Books for Readers Award Party

press release: Celebrate with Madison Reading Project as we receive the SCBWI Books for Readers Award!

We are proud to announce we have been selected by the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) to receive their Books for Readers Award!

The party is for kids and supporters, and includes several literacy (play) stations. Bring the whole family to enjoy!

5:30- Doors open / tour our Big Red Reading Bus

6:00 - 6:15- Announcements/ Speeches from SCBWI & MRP

6:15 - 8:00- Enjoy pizza and dessert while visiting the various literacy (play) stations- draw with local illustrators, design your own bookplate sticker, storytime with a local author, a photobooth, face painting, and a chance to pick out your own book to take home.

All of the books at the event have been donated by SCBWI members.