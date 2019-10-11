Union South-Marquee, Oct. 11 (6 pm), Oct. 12 (8 pm) and Oct. 13 (3 pm).

press release: USA | 105 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Olivia Wilde

On the eve of their high school graduation, two academic superstars and best friends realize they should have worked less and played more. Determined not to fall short of their peers, the girls try to cram four years of fun into one night.

"In Booksmart, Olivia Wilde and the screenwriters don't so much reinvent the formula as refresh it, infusing some familiar situations with an exuberant, generous, matter-of-fact feminist sensibility." - AO Scott, New York Times