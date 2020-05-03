press release: Just because we're sheltered in place and staying apart right now doesn't mean we can't Celebrate! Decorate! Elevate! and Resonate! together. That's why we want YOU to tune in to WORT on Sunday, May 3, from noon to 5 pm to *Boombox The Lockdown!*

It's a "socially distant" party with family, friends and neighbors where we all connect, blow off steam and have some fun...safely. You can participate from your own front porch, yard, or driveway, even your bike or car. Please invite people and spread the word on neighborhood pages and groups. (Raindate is May 17.)

How will YOU Boombox The Lockdown? How will your BLOCK Boombox The Lockdown? How will your COMMUNITY Boombox the Lockdown?

Here are some ideas: Give your neighbors a shout and a wave while you dance and sing along together. You can make and put up signs, banners and lights in your windows, or create some art out on the sidewalk. You can bike or drive around the neighborhood with the windows down and radio blasting WORT 89.9 fm! Feel free to share your ideas here and inspire some more in groups and pages or through any other channels of communication. By streaming us online, people can listen and participate from anywhere on the planet!

Listeners were able to get in on the fun by helping us make a playlist for this day of joyful, appropriate and poignant tunes. You can also join the event that day on Facebook Live with Cooper Talbot to send shout-outs to friends, family, essential personnel and other local heroes, and share your own photos, videos and posts.

So tune in and help us BOOMBOX THE LOCKDOWN on Sunday, May 3rd from noon to 5 pm with your friends at WORT 89.9 FM Madison and wortfm.org - The People's Station!!