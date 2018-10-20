Booyah Hoopla

Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: A celebration of Booyah (a traditional Belgian-American stew), Belgian beer, and Belgian-American history. Enjoy authentic Booyah, the tapping of Working Draft's first Saison, games, and a Belgian language (Walloon) "silent disco." 

A silent auction raises funds for the Belgian Heritage Center.

11am to 8pm, Saturday, 10/20/2018, Working Draft Beer Company, 1129 E. Wilson St.

Cost - Free

Link to Facebook event - https://www.facebook.com/events/141723133448136/

Working Draft Beer Company 1129 E. Wilson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-709-5600
