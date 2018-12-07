press release: Light up your windows with colors and shapes from nature!

Kids will learn more about the plants grown on the museum’s rooftop and use rooftop-grown dried flowers and leaves to make their own botanical suncatchers!

We’ll learn color recognition, learn how to identify different plants and flowers, use our imaginations, and use our fine motor control to create unique projects with rooftop grown botanicals.

This program will take place in the Rooftop Clubhouse.